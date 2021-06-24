Deputies: Opelousas Woman Shot, Killed By Husband

A woman is dead and her husband is in custody in a homicide case just outside Opelousas city limits.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in a trailer on East Prudhomme Street next door to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, someone who heard the shooting ran to the safety complex and banged on the doors demanding to be let in. When deputies answered the door, the witness told them his neighbor had been shot.

Guidroz said when deputies arrived at the trailer, they found the Rachelle Arceneaux Hills dead. According to the sheriff, her husband, Derrick Hills, went to the home and shot Rachelle three times before leaving.

Derrick Hills (Courtesy: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Derrick Hills was later found at his brother's home in Alexandria. Rapides Parish sheriff's deputies arrested him there and took him into custody. St. Landry Parish deputies say they will issue an arrest warrant for Hills and have him transferred back to Opelousas. Deputies did not say specifically on what charges they will seek that warrant.

