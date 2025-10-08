Law enforcement officials have confirmed to news outlets that escaped New Orleans inmate Derrick Groves is now in custody following a tense standoff in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing a months-long manhunt to an end.

According to FOX 8 New Orleans and multiple national outlets, Groves was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 8) after being cornered by Atlanta police earlier in the day. Authorities confirm he's in custody, though details surrounding his arrest have not yet been released.

Final Fugitive in High-Profile Jailbreak Captured

Groves, 31, was the last of ten inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16, 2025. The breakout, which made national headlines, sparked an investigation involving U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and local law enforcement agencies across several states.

While the other nine inmates were caught within weeks, Groves managed to avoid capture for nearly five months, becoming one of Louisiana’s most wanted fugitives.

He was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder after being convicted in 2024 of opening fire at a Mardi Gras block party that killed two people and injured several others.

Prosecutors described him as a “cold-blooded killer” with a long record of violent crimes.

Officials Credit Multi-Agency Effort

Investigators had long believed Groves received outside help, including from a former Orleans Parish jail employee, identified as Darriana Burton, who was later arrested and charged with aiding the escape.

Authorities are expected to release additional details soon, including when Groves will be extradited back to New Orleans.

Louisiana State Police issued a brief statement on Facebook confirming that Derrick Groves has been apprehended and is in law enforcement custody.