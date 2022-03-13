Details Of LSU’s Notice Of Allegations Have Been Released

LSU is in hot water. The school has been hit with a notice of allegations. And details of the allegations have been released. According to Ross Dellenger LSU was cited with multiple violations that include a "lack of institutional control" claim and a total of 11 violations, 8 level 1 violations, 2 level 2 violations, and 1 level 3 violation.

Will Wade alone was cited for 5 level 1 violations. Allegedly Wade paid a recruiter for influence over a player's decision to come to LSU. He allegedly made said payments through an account in his wife's name. He also allegedly agreed to send money to a former player's fiancee to keep her quiet about the corruption. These are just two of the 5 violations that stand out.

It's not just Will Wade involved in these allegations. The LSU Football team is also involved. It begins with Odell Beckham Jr. handing out $2000 dollars of $100 dollar bills at the championship game. John Paul Funes was also in the allegations due to allegedly paying Vadal Alexander's father $180,000 dollars. And the final allegation tied to the football team, for now, is a level 3 violation that is cited to Ed Orgeron.

LSU will now have to wait to see if these allegations become more than allegations. And if they do the Tigers may be out of any championship, playoff, or tournament play for a while.