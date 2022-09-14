Did You Know Queen Elizabeth Was A Gamer?

As always happens when extremely notable people pass, there are interesting stories that come out. And, for someone who was 96 years old and spent just about all 96 of those years in the public spotlight, Queen Elizabeth II is no exception.

There are several moments in her well-documented life that are worth sharing. Like this time she shot a machine gun.

Or the time she, as a princess, served in the military during World War II.

But there are also some things that make her just like the rest of us, like the fact that she loved to play virtual bowling on a Nintendo Wii.

Apparently, she was even gifted a Nintendo Wii that was plated in 24k gold.

According to The Mirror, the Queen had been a fan of Wii Bowling for years before video game company THQ sent her a gold-plated console.

In 2008, we reported how the gadget-loving Queen has become hooked on Prince William's new Nintendo Wii games console. The Princess of Wales had purchased the £200 gadget for Prince William for Christmas - but he ended up sharing it with his grandma. A Palace source said: "When she saw William playing a game after lunch at Sandringham she thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in. "She played a simple ten-pin bowling game and by all accounts was a natural. It was hilarious. William was in fits of laughter. He was enormously impressed at having such a cool gran."

However, she apparently never got the gift. As The Mirror notes, the Buckingham Palace website states that "For security reasons, the Correspondence Team are unable to accept any unsolicited gifts which are sent to The Queen."

Still, she reportedly loved playing video games with her family, which is one of the most wholesome Royal Family stories you might possibly hear.

Her Majesty currently lies in state at Westminster for mourners to visit. Her funeral is on Monday.

