Lab Monkeys From Tulane Escape After Transport Truck Crashes

A public warning has been issued after a transport truck carrying lab monkeys from Tulane University was involved in a crash, resulting in some of the monkeys escaping.

UPDATE - The Jasper County Sheriff's Department has released a statement via Tulane University. It states the monkeys aren't infectious. Law enforcement on the scene were initially told by the driver of the truck that the monkeys carried COVID, hepatitis C, and herpes.

Tulane reached out to us with this statement on the situation as well.

From Tulane University -

"Non-human primates at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center are provided to other research organizations to advance scientific discovery. The primates in question belong to another entity, and they have not been exposed to any infectious agent. The non-human primates were NOT being transported by Tulane, but we are actively collaborating with local authorities and will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed."

(Original story below)

Lab Monkeys Escape In Mississippi Jasper County Sheriff's Department loading...

Diseased Lab Monkeys Escape After Crash

Fox8live.com is reporting that a transport truck carrying diseased lab monkeys has been involved in a crash on I-59 in Jasper County in Mississippi.

The crash happened near mile marker 117 on I-59.

Officials say the monkeys are aggressive towards humans and carry multiple diseases.

From fox8live.com -

The animals weigh about 40 pounds each, are aggressive toward humans and require personal protective equipment to handle. The monkeys also carry hepatitis C, herpes and COVID, authorities said.

So far, five of the lab monkeys have been shot and killed, and one is still unaccounted for and presumed on the loose.

According to WAPT, there were a total of 21 monkeys on the truck, 6 escaped, and 15 remained caged.

In an update to Facebook, the Jasper County Sheriff's Dept. says -

"All but one of the escaped monkeys have been destroyed. We have been in contact with an animal disposal company to help handle the situation.

Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries is also on site with our local law enforcement.

We are continuing to look for the one monkey that is still on the loose"

Tulane University has been notified and is sending a team to retrieve the lab animals.

Although the monkeys do contain diseases, Tulane says the monkeys are not infectious.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

