Do You Know About the 2,000 Pound 13-Foot Native American in Lafayette? [Photos]

This past weekend I was on my way home from Home Depot and my eye happened to catch something that stopped me in my tracks. I turned around and what I thought I saw, I actually saw. A gigantic 13ft tall Native American statue is proudly displayed in someone's front yard.

From what I understand, this humongous statue has actually been on display for about 3 to 4 years. Somehow I've never heard anyone ever mention it, and, no one I've asked seems to know about either.

It's pretty hard to miss, even from two blocks away.

Theadvertiser.com reports the statue is 13-feet tall, but when you see it in person it feels like it's twice that tall. These pictures I took do not do it justice.

The statue is a jaw-dropping, incredibly detailed unbelievable piece of art.

Theadvertiser.com actually did a story about it back in 2016 and according to the owner, Charlie Deville, the statue weighs 2,000lbs.

From theadvertiser.com -

"Deville acquired the bronze at auction about 12 years ago. He claimed he paid $13,500 for the piece and called that a bargain, saying it normally would have cost about $21,000.

He kept the mighty figure at his old historic home in Lawtell for many years, before moving to Lafayette."

If you want to check it out for yourself, it's located on Gerald St. in the Broadmore subdivision.

You can also learn a lot more about the statue and the owner over at theadvertiser.com.

