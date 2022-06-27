The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country.

Judge Puts Hold Down Louisiana Roe Trigger Law

A Louisiana judge has put Louisiana's abortion law on hold after the state's remaining abortion clinics filed a lawsuit against the law, claiming it was in violation of the state's constitution and that it was vague as is its start date.

Abortion groups, represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, argue the abortion restrictions violate providers' due process rights and "lack constitutionally required safeguards to prevent arbitrary enforcement." The groups also argue that the laws are overly vague, as they do not include a specific start date beyond the end of Roe. Giarrusso will scheduled a hearing for the lawsuit on July 8. The court will then make a determination on whether to continue the stay. Abortions remain legal in the state for the time being.

Why Democrats Are Losing Their Minds

From my column at RedState this morning:

With Dobbs the Court held that “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” The “right” to an abortion does not exist in the Constitution, in other words, and the matter should be left up to the states and, in particular, the voters. But, when you look at the Democrats’ track record since the Obama years, you realize that the Democratic party has seen a pretty major collapse at the state level across the country. The New York Times’ has a breakdown of the states that currently have abortion bans and those that soon will. In total, it’s 21 states – nine with bans that had trigger laws in place banning abortion upon the overturning of Roe and 12 more that have laws on the way. The Times has also pointed out nine more states that have lawmakers who are interested in abortion restrictions. So there are 30 total states restricting abortion or working on it, and Republicans have partial or total control over all of them. That’s over half the country, and there are some states, the Times graphic shows, that Republicans have full or partial control over that aren’t pursuing abortion restrictions.

They are struggling at the state level. So, if they want to save abortion, they have to figure out how to win again.

The Supreme Court Sides With Religious Freedom Again

Joe Kennedy Photo courtesy of Fox News loading...

The Supreme Court ruled today that a high school football coach was unfairly treated by his school district when he prayed on a football field. The school fired him based on his private religious practice. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion.

Here, a government entity sought to punish an individual for engaging in a brief, quiet, personal religious observance doubly protected by the Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment. And the only meaningful justification the government offered for its reprisal rested on a mistaken view that it had a duty to ferret out and suppress. Religious observances even as it allows comparable secular speech. The Constitution neither mandates nor tolerates that kind of discrimination.

The Court has made some major rulings in favor of Constitutional rights and interpretations. They are driving the left crazy, but religious liberty and life have won big this term.

