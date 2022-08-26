DOJ Releases Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit

On orders from U.S. magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the judge who approved the warrant for the raid of former President Donald Trump's home, the Department of Justice has released a redacted version of the search affidavit used as the basis for that warrant.

While much of the testimony in the affidavit is redacted, there is still a visible timeline of events and communications between the former president, his legal counsel, the National Archives, and the Department of Justice that ultimately led the FBI to believe they had enough information to justify the search warrant.

You can read the redacted affidavit here.

FBI (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) loading...

The redacted information stems from the Department of Justice's fear that sensitive details about tactics and the direction and scope of their probe into Trump.

The affidavit concludes with "Based on the foregoing facts and circumstances, I submit that probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation 18 U.S.C. §§ 793(e), 2071, or 1519 will be found at the PREMISES."

The overall accusation from the FBI is that Trump had documents that were not properly declassified and were not correctly stored. Those concerns were amplified after the FBI, in conjunction with the National Archives, found 14 of the 15 boxes of documents turned over to the Archives earlier this year contained sensitive or classified information, including information regarding national defense.