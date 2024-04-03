Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Two people convicted in federal court in Lafayette have been sentenced. 40-year-old Jeremiah Micah Deare owned Dave's Gun Shop which was located in Lafayette. A jury found him and 30-year-old Sarah Elaine Fogle of Broussard, Louisiana, guilty in November 2023. The trial lasted nearly a week and faced charges including:

conspiracy to deal firearms without a license

making false statements in required records

failing to run background checks

operating an unlicensed firearm business

Dave's Gun Shop located at 924 Kaliste Saloom Road was raided in February of 2021. The charges date back to 2019.

Details of the case were made public following the trial. We've included the full story following the conviction at the end of this article.

The pair had been warned and instructed several times but didn't adhere to regulations. United States Attorney Brandon Brown of the Western District of Louisiana in Lafayette said:

The ATF took the opportunity to counsel the defendants as to their wrongdoing, but the defendants nevertheless ignored ATF, deciding to proceed with their criminal conduct and the court has now held them accountable. We hope these sentences serve as a deterrent to anyone who considers engaging in such illicit activity going forward.

The two were sentenced on Tuesday, April 2.

Jeremiah Micah Deare was sentenced to 97 months (8+ years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Sarah Elaine Fogle was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms conducted the investigation and Assistant United States Attorneys Lauren L. Gardner and Myers P. Namie prosecuted the case.

ATF New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson said the actions of people like Deare and Fogle fuel violent crime:

They have shown a reckless disregard for the federal laws and responsibilities associated with the privilege of possessing a federal firearms license. The sentence imposed sends a message to the community that dishonorable individuals like this will be held accountable as we work to keep our neighborhoods safe as a top priority for ATF.

ORIGINAL STORY

(December 1, 2023)

Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The owner of a Lafayette gun shop and another person from Broussard, Louisiana, have been convicted on federal charges involving illegally selling firearms and conspiracy that date back to 2019.

The United States Department of Justice reports that 37-year-old Jeremiah Micah Deare and 30-year-old Sarah Elaine Fogle were found guilty of conspiracy to engage in gun sales without a license. The jury heard from more than 20 witnesses and were shown numerous trial exhibits demonstrating that the couple sold or attempted to sell hundreds of firearms out of their house or at gun shows without a license or performing required background checks on customers.

The prosecution presented 246 guns, many with price tags, that were taken from the home of Deare and Fogle. The indictment also requires the forfeiture of 619 firearms that were involved in the crime.

Deare was the owner of Dave's Gunshop LLC in Lafayette and responsible for the Federal Firearms License. In August of 2019, the Louisiana Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) issued a warning to both Deare and Fogle for numerous violations, including failing to complete a background check form ATF-4473 (one time), failing to accurately keep acquisition and disposition records for dispositions (67 times), failing to accurately keep acquisition and disposition records for acquisitions (62 times), transferring firearms without having a final response from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (two times), inaccurate completion of ATF-4473 forms (111 times), and for missing firearms.

Trial documents proved that the ATF investigator informed Deare of the responsibilities of a Federal Firearms License holder. Deare signed an acknowledgement that he understood his responsibility.

Despite the warning, the misdeeds went on.

Deare and Fogle continued buying and selling guns without keeping records or requiring background checks of their buyers. Evidence indicated that the pair was buying guns and ammunition from estate sales and accepting guns to sell on consignment without logging them into inventory. Deare and Fogle would, however, bring the firearms to gun shows both in Louisiana and in other states to sell without a license, off the book, and without checking backgrounds.

The investigation exposed the sale of some of these firearms to people prohibited from owning or buying guns.

The money the couple made selling these weapons wasn't listed as profit for the Dave's Gun Shop which, at the time, was in litigation with the store's previous owner.

Deare was taken into custody by St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies and will remain in jail until his sentencing on April 2, 2024. Fogle is out on bond but is restricted from traveling outside the state.

Deare faces a sentence of up to 11 years on all charges. Fogle faces a sentence of not more than 5 years in prison. Each defendant also faces up to 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.