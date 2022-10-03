Former President Donald Trump Sues CNN Network, Seeks $475 Million in Damages

According to reports, former President of the United States Donal Trump is suing CNN. Trump is reportedly seeking $475 million in damages with the suit claiming that CNN carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him.

Reports say a lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The suit claims that the network used its influence to defeat him politically.

In the lawsuit, Trump reportedly claims that CNN used defamatory labels against him. Those labels included "racist", "Russian lackey", "insurrectionist", and "Hitler".

In August, Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was raided by FBI agents after the former President allegedly improperly removed documents from the White House. Trump responded to the raid by releasing a campaign-style ad.

