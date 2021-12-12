Don’t Hide Your Christmas Presents Here

According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is also the most popular place to look for hidden Christmas presents.

If you're a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids' presents inside your walls and you'd still come home to see they'd sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek.  So maybe this is just about admitting defeat.

According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is in a bedroom closet, however, the first place kids look is in a bedroom closet and the place where gifts are most commonly found is, yep, a bedroom closet.

Other most-popular hiding spots:

  • A spare room
  • A coat closet
  • Under the bed
  • The trunk of the car
  • A spare drawer or cabinet
  • The basement
  • The garage
  • The attic
Some tougher spots for kids to find their presents include: 

  • Another person's house
  • Outside
  • A shed
  • A storage unit

50% of people say they've had gifts they hid get found, while 50% claim they've been successful at hiding gifts.  Or maybe, they just haven't found out that their hiding spot has been breached.

