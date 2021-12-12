Don’t Hide Your Christmas Presents Here
According to a new survey,
If you're a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids' presents inside your walls and you'd still come home to see they'd sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek. So maybe this is just about admitting defeat.
According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is in a bedroom closet, however, the first place kids look is in a bedroom closet and the place where gifts are most commonly found is, yep, a bedroom closet.
Other most-popular hiding spots:
- A spare room
- A coat closet
- Under the bed
- The trunk of the car
- A spare drawer or cabinet
- The basement
- The garage
- The attic
Some tougher spots for kids to find their presents include:
- Another person's house
- Outside
- A shed
- A storage unit
50% of people say they've had gifts they hid get found, while 50% claim they've been successful at hiding gifts. Or maybe, they just haven't found out that their hiding spot has been breached.
