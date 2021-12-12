Don’t Hide Your Christmas Presents Here

According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is also the most popular place to look for hidden Christmas presents.

Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash

If you're a parent, it may seem like you could hide your kids' presents inside your walls and you'd still come home to see they'd sawed through the drywall to sneak a peek. So maybe this is just about admitting defeat.

Get our free mobile app

According to a new survey, the most popular place to hide Christmas gifts is in a bedroom closet, however, the first place kids look is in a bedroom closet and the place where gifts are most commonly found is, yep, a bedroom closet.

Other most-popular hiding spots:

A spare room

A coat closet

Under the bed

The trunk of the car

A spare drawer or cabinet

The basement

The garage

The attic

Photo by Eugene Zhyvchik on Unsplash

Some tougher spots for kids to find their presents include:

Another person's house

Outside

A shed

A storage unit

50% of people say they've had gifts they hid get found, while 50% claim they've been successful at hiding gifts. Or maybe, they just haven't found out that their hiding spot has been breached.