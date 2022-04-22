Doorbell Camera Captures Epic Moment Two Young Boys Land First Job Ever
A video of two young boys landing their first job has recently gone viral. A doorbell camera captured the moment where the boys offered up their snow shoveling services for a fee of $20. After the homeowner accepted, one of the boys made quite the declaration.
A positive attitude was necessary for these two young boys who were looking to make some extra cash. They were going house-to-house offering to shovel snow from driveways for a fee of $20.
The two boys lucked out with one customer who agreed to their proposition. When the homeowner went inside to get the cash, the boys were ecstatic.
One of the boys declared, "we're going to be f**king rich" as he grabbed ahold of his business partner.
The boys were really appreciative of the homeowner giving them the gig. They made sure to plan to do a really good job since they were paid in advance.
See the full video for yourself via Twitter below.
Reactions to the clip here.