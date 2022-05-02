Leaked Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court Plans to Overturn Roe v. Wade

According to a report from Politico, a draft opinion of the United States Supreme Court has been leaked stating that in a 5 to 4 decision, the Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

The draft that was leaked has Judge Samuel Alito showing that the court will vote to overturn the 1973 abortion rights law.

The issue would then need to be decided by each state. In Louisiana, the three abortion clinics in the state would close.

Now, this is said to be a draft brief, so there will likely be more conversation before the final written decision is handed down. Political pundits are saying a leak of this magnitude has never happened.

Is a draft opinion the final say? That's a question being debated as decisions such as these typically are drafted, reviewed by all justices, and then the official opinion is rendered.

While Politico is saying it will be overturned based on this draft opinion, this is not the final report. As it stands now, though, it appears that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned.

This is a draft of the opinion, so these drafts could continue for several months. It's a major breach of protocol for the nation's highest court.

This is what is in Politico's report:

Alito's draft is labeled as a proposed majority opinion, though the wording of the court's ultimate ruling and the line-up of justices who support it could change before final release, expected by late June or early July.

Opinions are being shared on both sides of the political spectrum: