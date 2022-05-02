Politico reported Monday evening that they are in possession of a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that would essentially overturn Roe vs. Wade on a 5 to 4 vote.

What Does This Mean for Louisiana?

This means the three abortion clinics in the state would be closed immediately. While the Supreme Court would overturn Roe vs. Wade that would essentially bring the decision back to each state. Louisiana already has a trigger law that basically states that if Roe vs. Wade is ever overturned, abortion would immediately be illegal in the state of Louisiana.

There are three abortion clinics in Louisiana currently:

The Women's Health Care Clinic in New Orleans

Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge

Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport

Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke with KPEL about the unprecedented nature of a leak from the United State Supreme Court. He says is unbelievable that something like this could happen, but he predicts whoever is responsible will be sent packing. He has no doubt there will be a thorough investigation.

Landry worries that someone on the inside with access to the draft opinion leaked it for political purposes, but he says that has yet to be confirmed.

When it comes to the High Court's decision he says he is very pleased if this is the decision when the final opinion is rendered. He thinks the opinion should be rendered immediately since the information has leaked, but he doubts that will happen.

Landry added,

There is no life, liberty, and happiness without life.

You can click here to read Louisiana's Human Life Protection Act.