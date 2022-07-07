The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cuningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

LDH Warns That Monkeypox Has Hit Louisiana

An alert from the Louisiana Department of Health says that a case of monkeypox has been found in the southeastern part of the state. The case was discovered in Region 1, which includes Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard Parish.

Here's more, via NOLA.com:

The infection was announced Thursday by the the Louisiana Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified over 605 cases in 36 states and Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Although the outbreak has raised concerns, the risk to the general public is low. Monkeypox does not transmit as easily as other viruses such as measles. Transmission typically requires close exposure or contact with sores or other bodily fluids. People who get this strain of monkeypox are unlikely to die. However, people with weakened immune systems, children under 8 years of age, people with a history of eczema, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding are at a higher risk of serious illness.

Louisiana Supreme Court Blocks Abortion Ban For 24 Hours

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Louisiana Supreme Court is allowing a stay on the state's abortion "trigger" ban, handing down the order on Thursday. However, both sides in the lawsuit are set to give their arguments in court on Friday, which should help bring a quick resolution to the matter. As Fox News points out in the link above, Louisiana, Texas, and Kentucky are currently battling lawsuits against their bans in court.

Red States Are Winning The Post-Pandemic Era

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that in a post-pandemic America, red states are doing far better than blue states. The numbers speak for themselves.

Since February 2020, the month before the pandemic began, the share of all U.S. jobs located in red states has grown by more than half a percentage point, according to an analysis of Labor Department data by the Brookings Institution think tank. Red states have added 341,000 jobs over that time, while blue states were still short 1.3 million jobs as of May. Several major companies have recently announced moves of their headquarters from blue to red states. Hedge-fund company Citadel said recently it would move its headquarters from Chicago to Miami , and Caterpillar Inc. plans to move from Illinois to Texas To track each state’s progress toward normal since the pandemic began, Moody’s Analytics developed an index of 13 metrics, including the value of goods and services produced, employment, retail sales and new-home listings. Eleven of the 15 states with the highest readings through mid-June were red. Eight of the bottom 10 were blue.

There is a caveat here. Louisiana, a deep red state, is lagging behind the country in many aspects of the economy. In states like Florida, there is massive revenue and major economic growth. Florida in particular has strong, Republican leadership. Louisiana, in contrast, has feckless Republicans in the legislature who won't stand up to a mediocre Democratic governor. The results are disastrous. Other states are recovering while Louisiana suffers.

Headlines Of The Day

White House Gets Blasted by Reporters From Politico, WaPo, CNN for Double-Dealing Responses (RedState)

Boris Johnson’s Legacy (National Review)

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to carrying cannabis oil (Washington Post)

White House ripped over ‘bad form’ leak of Kate Bedingfield’s departure (NY Post)

Biden Promised to Stay Above the Fray, but Democrats Want a Fighter (New York Times)

Tweet Of The Day