President Joe Biden’s Reaction to Overturning of Roe v. Wade & Other Reaction
Reaction across the country has been mixed after the US Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 decision overturning Roe v Wade.
Today is a say, he says, that is not hyperbole to suggest that to him a very solemn day. He says he thinks it's a sad day for the Court and the country that the Supreme Court took away a woman's right to choose.
The President said he was shocked the Supreme Court would take away a woman's fundamental right of privacy on how to run our lives.
He says,
The health and life of women in this nation are now at risk.
He says women have lost the right to make decisions for their lives. Biden says this was a grave mistake the Supreme Court made.
You can watch the President's full speech in the attachment above.
Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom Coordinator Jessica Frankel says they will not stop working to help women access abortion. Here is part of her statement:
Today the Supreme Court overturned fifty years of federal protections for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. While we are still learning all the details and we will be looking at the impacts for days and weeks to come, let us make a few things clear: this is devastating and horrific, but it is NOT OVER. We will never stop fighting for what is ours: our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and plan our own families and futures.
The Court’s decision has rolled back our rights to such a degree that it will severely limit abortion access in at least 26 states and territories, including right here in Louisiana. It also exacerbates the harmful barriers that already exist for Black, indigenous, and people of color, low-income people, young people, people living in rural areas, LGBTQ+ folks, and immigrants, including right here in Louisiana where we have a trigger ban that the state intends to put in effect to ban abortion entirely.
Also releasing a statement about the Court decision today was Jamie Manson with the group Catholics for Choice:
The Supreme Court has ignored the majority of Americans (including 68% of Catholics) who support Roe v. Wade and instead followed through on their threat to overturn it. This will have a devastating impact on women and pregnant people across the country, especially those who already suffer profoundly under the sinful structures of racism, economic inequality, sexism, and gender inequality. These are the marginalized and vulnerable people whom our faith commands us to care for first and foremost. In response to this awful setback, the pro-choice Catholic majority must redouble our efforts to live out our values – in our churches, in our communities, and at the ballot box. Catholics for Choice stands ready to do the long-term, community-by-community work of emboldening people of faith to support abortion access and provide practical support for those seeking abortion care. We are here to let pro-choice Catholics know: you are not alone.