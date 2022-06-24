Reaction across the country has been mixed after the US Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 decision overturning Roe v Wade.

Today is a say, he says, that is not hyperbole to suggest that to him a very solemn day. He says he thinks it's a sad day for the Court and the country that the Supreme Court took away a woman's right to choose.

The President said he was shocked the Supreme Court would take away a woman's fundamental right of privacy on how to run our lives.

He says,

The health and life of women in this nation are now at risk.

He says women have lost the right to make decisions for their lives. Biden says this was a grave mistake the Supreme Court made.

You can watch the President's full speech in the attachment above.

Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom Coordinator Jessica Frankel says they will not stop working to help women access abortion. Here is part of her statement:

Today the Supreme Court overturned fifty years of federal protections for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. While we are still learning all the details and we will be looking at the impacts for days and weeks to come, let us make a few things clear: this is devastating and horrific, but it is NOT OVER. We will never stop fighting for what is ours: our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and plan our own families and futures. The Court’s decision has rolled back our rights to such a degree that it will severely limit abortion access in at least 26 states and territories, including right here in Louisiana. It also exacerbates the harmful barriers that already exist for Black, indigenous, and people of color, low-income people, young people, people living in rural areas, LGBTQ+ folks, and immigrants, including right here in Louisiana where we have a trigger ban that the state intends to put in effect to ban abortion entirely.

Also releasing a statement about the Court decision today was Jamie Manson with the group Catholics for Choice: