Governor John Bel Edwards on Roe v. Wade

When running for his first term before becoming Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards was very firm on his stance that he is pro-life.

The Governor, this week, signed a bill by Louisiana legislator Katrina Jackson that strengthens Louisiana's so-called Trigger law. The Trigger law means that all three of Louisiana's abortion clinics have to shut down.

Today, the clinic in New Orleans closed its doors. The abortion clinic in Shreveport was speaking with clinics today to discuss their options with them.

The clinic in Baton Rouge that provides abortions will also have to close.

The Governor had the following to say, in part, in a statement released to the media:

I am and have always been unabashedly pro-life and opposed to abortion. However, I understand that people on both sides of this complex issue hold deeply personal beliefs, and I respect that not everyone, including many in my own party, agrees with my position. While we are still reviewing the decision issued by the Court this morning, Louisiana has had a trigger law in place since 2006 that would outlaw abortion.

Louisiana's current law does not allow for exceptions for rape or incest. However, the law does allow for it when the life of the mother is in danger or an ectopic pregnancy has occurred.

Governor Edwards says he stands firmly behind the idea that the law should allow for abortions in the case of rape or incest:

As I have said many times before, I believe women who are survivors of rape or incest should be able to determine whether to continue with a pregnancy that is the result of a criminal act.

One of the biggest questions many people have is does the law ban the "morning-after pill"? No. As the Governor points out in his statement, there IS NO LAW banning contraception or emergency contraception. So, yes anyone can still get "the pill" and the "morning-after pill". There are also other options for contraception including condoms, spermicides, etc.

You will not be able to get the "morning-after pill" via the internet though.

Governor Edwards says being pro-life is bigger than the abortion issue: