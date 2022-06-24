Lafayette Diocese Comments On Overturning of Roe v. Wade

The United State Supreme Court made public today their 6-3 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Several states, including Louisiana, have trigger laws that will outlaw abortion in the state of Louisiana.

Abortion providers in the state of Louisiana will now face criminal charges if they perform abortions. The bill signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards does provide a provision when the life of the mother is in jeopardy, but there is no exception for women who are victims of rape or incest.

Reactions across the country have been varied. We contacted the Diocese of Lafayette, and the following statement has been issued by Bishop Douglas Deshotel:

The decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is a welcomed answer to the prayers and efforts of all people of good will. Human life is sacred at all stages from the moment of conception to natural death. The right to life is a guarantee found in the founding documents of our nation. The human person is sacred because we are created in the image and likeness of God. This decision is an important step in bringing our society to respect all life. Given the recent atrocities and mass shootings the message of life is as important as ever today. While each state legislature will be able to still enact abortion laws, let us continue our prayers and efforts that our nation value the sacredness of every human life.

There has also been plenty of reaction from other individuals and groups:

You can click here to read coverage by the Associated Press about this story.

