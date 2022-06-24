AG Jeff Landry Just Delivered a Direct Message for Anyone Planning to Fight Abortion Law in Louisiana

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry delivered a clear message to anyone who plans to fight for abortion rights in the state of Louisiana.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortions that have stood in America for the past 50 years.

According to KPEL News, the court's conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling which is expected to lead to abortion bans in nearly half the states.

One clinic in Louisiana has reportedly already closed its doors.

The Republican Party of Louisiana is holding their Victory 2022 rally this weekend at the Cajundome Convention Center where AG Landry delivered a speech to celebrate the Supreme Court's decision.

Landry called the decision "an opportunity for everybody to rejoice."

The attorney general said his team is currently going through all 150 pages of the Supreme Court decision and will release "detailed information on exactly what the law entails" upon completion, vowing to make sure everyone's legal rights are protected in the state of Louisiana.

After his speech, Landry took questions from reporters, and when he was asked for his response to anyone planning on fighting to overturn Louisiana's abortion ban, the attorney general had two words that were sharp, concise, and to the point.

Suit up.

His response was met by applause from those flanking him at the Cajundome Convention Center, but there were others commenting in disagreement on the live video.

Due to the Supreme Court decision, Louisiana's "trigger law" on abortions goes into effect immediately. Earlier this week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed SB 342 into law "banning all abortions as well as penalizing doctors who perform abortions with jail time and fines" with no exceptions for rape or incest.

It seems like Edwards tweeted out a thread this afternoon further explaining his decision as it relates to today's Supreme Court decision.

