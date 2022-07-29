The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cuningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

BREAKING: Louisiana's abortion ban ordered to be reinstated (The Advocate)

House Democrats Try For Gun Control One More Time

Not content with the bipartisan deal pushed through Congress recently, House Democrats pushed for and got an assault weapons ban up for a vote today. As of this moment, the vote is underway.

Originally, the bill would have been scheduled for after the August recess, but passing the bill ahead of time allows for Democrats in need of another issue to run on a chance to tout it at town hall meetings and on the campaign trail during the recess – valuable time for Democrats ahead of this midterm year.

But, Stephen Gutowski at the The Reload points out it could hurt some Democrats.

The passage of the ban would provide more liberal members of the Democratic caucus with another messaging win going into the midterm elections. It would also likely hurt members in more moderate districts, especially given the falling popularity of banning so-called assault weapons over the past few years. [...] “This is a bill that destroyed the Democrats in ‘94. I guess, do we really have a death wish list as Democrats?” Representative Kurt Schrader (D., Ore.) told Politico last week. “It undermines what we already did and reemphasizes to all the people in America that are not hardcore urban Democrats that our party’s out of touch.”

We'll keep an eye on the House vote this afternoon.

The Abortion "Bump" That Isn't

Democrats are pointing to a Washington Post poll showing that voters really are worried about the Dobbs decision rolling back abortion rights in the country. According to the poll, About two-thirds of voters say overturning Roe v. Wade represents a major loss of rights for women in America.

But... the people who care most also appear less likely to vote than people who are celebrating the Dobbs decision.

But the poll also provides evidence of an enthusiasm problem for Democrats: Those who reject the idea that the court’s ruling is a loss for women are 18 percentage points more likely to express certainty they will vote in the midterms — 70 percent compared with 52 percent of those who do see such a loss, according to the Post-Schar School poll conducted July 22 to 24. Democrats and women, especially younger women, are particularly uncertain they will vote. About 1 in 3 women under 40 are sure they will cast a ballot even as they have strong concerns about rollbacks in abortion access.

Moreover, of adults who say abortion should be legal, only 55 percent say that they are voting in November. Republicans are likewise more likely to vote in the midterms (74 percent say they will) as opposed to Democrats (only 62 percent). There is a noticeable enthusiasm gap that not even overturning Roe v. Wade is able to overcome.

Is Trump Facing Growing Legal Problems?

Donald Trump Holds A "Save America" Rally In Phoenix (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) loading...

Earlier this week, Trump announced he would be suing CNN and other outlets for defamation and "misleading the public" about the 2020 election, keeping his grievance tour going. However, there are other legal problems for the former president. The RNC has announced that if Trump announces his candidacy for 2024, they will stop paying his legal bills. And now, this from CNN:

Another CNN legal analyst, Norm Eisen, a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, zeroed in on Garland's pledge in an NBC News interview to pursue anyone who attempted "to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to the other." "We haven't heard these magic words before," Eisen told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Wednesday. He added that all of the evidence suggested there was one person who was in charge with attempting to interfere with the lawful transfer of power -- the former commander-in-chief. "I think the indicators are really pointing at severe legal peril for Donald Trump," Eisen said.

The walls have been "closing in" on Trump for six years now. It's always been doubtful that anything would come from these investigations, but what is notable is that Merrick Garland is stepping up his attack on Trump. However, this sounds a lot more like a political battle brewing in the Department of Justice as they continue to hope that fear of Trump will help Democrats.

After all, no one in the Department of Justice wants to stand before Republican committees in a Republican-controlled House.

Headlines Of The Day

Biden Puts a Recession on Spin Cycle (National Review)

Justice Alito Tells Prince Harry and Foreign Leaders Criticizing Decision on Roe to Buzz Off (RedState)

Biden's Title IX rule could mean your daughter's college roommate will be a man (Fox News)

Chinese invasion of Taiwan may come sooner than expected (Axios)

Mayor Bowser requests activation of DC National Guard over migrant buses (Washington Examiner)

Tweet Of The Day

What?