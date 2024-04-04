Eagle Pass, Texas (KPEL News) - A Texas National Guard soldier working under the Operation Lone Star banner was arrested Sunday and charged with evading arrest, human smuggling, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. News Nation reports that the soldier was promised money to transport an illegal migrant over the U.S. border.

According to the news agency, border patrol agents were alerted when 26-year-old Savion Johnson turned around when he was approaching a newly-established tactical checkpoint on Hwy 674.

Authorities used spike strips to stop the SUV. When the vehicle stopped, the migrant fled but later turned himself in to Border Patrol.

News Nation sources told them that Johnson was offered $5,000 to $6,000 to smuggle the man into the United States. The charges were harsher because he was armed during the incident.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot launched Operation Lone Star in 2021 by deploying Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to the U.S.-Mexico border. He's harshly criticized President Biden's handling of the crisis, saying:

reckless open border policies have created an ongoing crisis at our southern border as record levels of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs pour into Texas.

Several GOP governors have pledged support of Operation Lone Star, including Louisiana. Three rotations of 50 Louisiana National Guard members are deployed to assist in Texas' efforts.

The Texas National Guard soldier's arrest is the third on human smuggling charges, and Governor Abbott tells News Nation:

If the allegations are true, the accused is a traitor and criminal. We have zero tolerance for Texans who violate laws that directly contradict the mission we are seeking to achieve.

