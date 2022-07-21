The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cuningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

The 2023 Republican Primary Fight Has Begun

In a Bond Commission meeting today, it appears that state treasurer John Schroder is testing the waters on taking on Jeff Landry, largely seen as the favorite in next year's gubernatorial race.

The problem is... I'm not sure the smartest play is to side with the city of New Orleans on the abortion issue here. Schroder just handed a very conservative candidate a very easy talking point when the campaign season is underway. "I fought bureaucrats in New Orleans who wanted to violate the law, while my opponent was fine with them ignoring the law banning abortion." Not a great state to pull that move in.

Hunter Biden Investigation Hits 'Critical Stage'

Fox News Radio Fox News Radio loading...

The Department of Justice has an issue on its hands right now: It's pretty clear Hunter Biden violated several laws, but can we prosecute?

The source told Fox News on Wednesday that Weiss and Justice Department officials were looking into whether to charge Hunter Biden with various tax violations and, more seriously, possible foreign lobbying violations. The source said Hunter Biden could face possible false statements charges. But the source said no final decision has been made on whether to charge Hunter Biden, and stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

The problem the DoJ faces is this: There is a long-standing policy against bringing up charges so close to an election. If the DoJ were to do it, it would undoubtedly have some impact on the elections. We'll see where it goes, though.

Jobless Claims Are On The Rise Again

As much as the Biden administration wants to say the economy is doing great, there are more warning signs that it's far from it. CNBC, which has been a network increasingly skeptical of the Biden team's economic claims, is out with this report.

Claims totaled 251,000 for the week ended July 16, up 7,000 from the week before and above the 240,000 Dow Jones estimate. The gain brought filings for unemployment insurance to their highest weekly level since Nov. 13, 2021 and provided another indicator that a jobs market on fire in 2021 has begun to cool this year. Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline number, increased to 1.384 million, the highest total since April 23. A separate release Thursday also showed some weakness in the jobs picture.

Headlines Of The Day

Congress Preps for Vote on Puerto Rico's Statehood - or Independence (RedState)

President Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 (National Review)

Secret Service watchdog knew in February that texts had been purged (Washington Post)

A Recession Alarm Is Ringing on Wall Street (New York Times)

'Canyon of fire' solar storm will slam into Earth today or tomorrow (Live Science)

Tweet Of The Day