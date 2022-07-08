Louisiana Can Enforce State’s Ban on Abortion

On June 24th, the U.S. Supreme Court issued their opinion that overturned Roe vs. Wade in Louisiana basically returning the issue to individual states meaning their state laws would take precedent.

When that decison was issued from the U.S. Supreme Court, in Louisiana "triggers laws" went into effect banning most abortion, and shuttering Louisiana's abortion clinics.

Following that action, a lawsuit was filed by an abortion clinic in North Louisiana on behalf of that clinic and other institutions and groups claiming that the state's "trigger laws", were among other things, too broad. The suit also claimed that state law in not clear on when the the ban was supposed to begin and what exact situations were covered for medical abortion.

Louisiana State District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order until today's court hearing.

The case was heard by State District Judge Ethel Julien, and the judged lifted the temporary ban, and cited location as one of the reason she lifted the temporary restraining oder. Julien says the lawsuit should have been filed in Baton Rouge not New Orleans.

