Video shows the dramatic moment where a school crossing guard sacrificed her own body to protect a student from an on-coming vehicle that did not stop for the crosswalk. Reports say that the crossing guard, who is also a police officer, saved the child's life with her heroic actions.

There is a good reason that speed limit reductions and other precautions are taken in school zones. With children crossing streets to get to and from school, drivers must be as vigilant as possible to avoid any potential accidents. You can see in the photo above that a student is preparing to cross the wet roadway as the crossing guard puts her hand up to slow down an oncoming vehicle.

Unfortunately, this incident from Maryland shows what the outcome can look like if drivers are not paying good enough attention when driving near schools. Thankfully, a heroic police officer and school crossing guard was there to take action in a split-second. The above photo shows the moment that the guard realized the oncoming vehicle was not stopping.

The crossing guard was able to grab the student and move them out of the way of the car. But the price of the heroic action was this crossing guard sacrificing her own body to take the brunt of the hit.

The officer was left lying on the ground, apparently injured by the hit. The driver of the vehicle did stop to get out and check on the crossing guard.

The student, whose life was seemingly saved by the crossing guard's heroism, also turned back to check on the officer. More approached the scene to ensure that everyone was safe. Reports say that police Cpl. Annette Goodyear was the officer responsible for saving this child's life. It adds that the Mayor of the town is working on commendations for Goodyear to honor her heroic actions.

See the video of the incident for yourself via WDSU News on Facebook below.

Reactions to the video via social media below.

