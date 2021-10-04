How cute is this?

Drew Brees, who now works for NBC Sports, was covering Sunday Night Football when his daughter saw him on television and then decided to give her daddy a kiss.

Rylen was spotted climbing up on the entertainment center in the Brees household and going up to the television to kiss her father, who was on TV.

Sure, she knew that he wasn't home, but that did not stop someone from capturing this adorable moment.

And yes, if I was a betting person, I'd bet that Rylen will there to greet her daddy when he returned home from work.

The love kids have for their parents is precious and photos like this just prove how much of an impact you can have on kids.

If you follow Drew and his family, you already know that they are very close and to see his only daughter want to kiss her daddy though the television is so cute.