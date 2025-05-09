(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints, will soon have a school named after her.

WGNO reports, "Officials with the Algiers Charter Board of trustees voted on April 24 to rename Martin Behrman Charter School as Gayle Benson Academy."

Benson, who is known for her ownership of the Saints and Pelicans in New Orleans, is more than just a business person; she is a philanthropist. For years, the Benson family has given back to the city that has embraced them, and now another school will have the name "Benson" on it.

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Getty Images loading...

Gayle Benson's later husband, Tom Benson, has a school named after him in Kenner, Louisiana.

Martin Behrman Charter School is located on the Westbank, and school officials say that the institution has served a vital role for years in providing excellent educational opportunities for the kids in the community.

Where Did Gayle Benson Graduate From?

Ms..Benson was born and raised in Old Algiers, and she graduated from Martin Behrman in 1966.

We congratulate Gayle Beson on this honor, and to read what she had to say about the school being renamed in her honor, click HERE.

Here's a great interview on the life of Gayle Benson. She explains how she grew up in the city and how she ultimately became so successful in business.

Ms. Benson also discusses how she met Tom Benson at an early age. We think you'll enjoy this conversation.