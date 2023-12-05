Driver Flees on Foot After Semi Truck Hauling Sugar Cane Overturns in New Iberia Crash

A semi-truck loaded with sugar cane overturned in New Iberia, Louisiana, leading to an investigation and a search for the driver. The accident occurred off of Jefferson Terrace, near the frontage road in Iberia Parish.

Eyewitness reports indicate that the driver of the semi-truck fled the scene on foot immediately following the crash. This unusual behavior has sparked interest and concern among local residents and those commenting on social media.

The incident was brought to public attention through social media when a Facebook user, Beau Buteaux, shared a photograph of the accident site. The image captured the aftermath of the crash, with sugar cane visibly spilling out from the overturned bed of the 18-wheeler.

As of now, details about the cause of the accident and the identity of the alleged fleeing driver remain scarce. Local authorities in Iberia Parish have been contacted for further information, but they have yet to provide a statement or additional details.

Questions linger about the circumstances leading to the crash and the driver's subsequent flight. As we look to gather more information, updates will be provided as they become available.

Stay tuned for further updates as this story develops.