NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A sizable haul of drugs were taken off the streets of Iberia Parish this week and two people were arrested but Sheriff Tommy Romero is still expressing concern over "a disturbing trend" and this impacting children.

Investigators made the bust in the 1400 block of Providence Street in New Iberia. Here is what was seized, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

an extensive amount of drug paraphernalia

narcotics

6 pounds of raw marijuana

82 THC Vape cartridges

33 vials of THC wax with street value of more than $29,000

4 handguns

1 short barrel AR-15 rifle

$11,800 in U.S. currency

29-year-old Nikki Richardson and 28-year-old Lambert Cormier II were both arrested and face the following charges:

LA RS 40:966A.1 Possession with Intent to distribute Schedule I (3 counts)

LA RS 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

LA RS 40:1041 Proceeds Derived from Drug Transactions

LA RS 14:95E Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (5 counts)

LA RS 14:91.13 Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile

Both suspects have been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a bond of $65,000.00 each.

If you look on the map posted above, you will notice the Center Street Elementary School sits about a half mile from where the drug bust was made.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero expressed his concerns as this is a drug bust that should catch every parent's attention. He reveals "a disturbing trend" that has him concerned for children who could end up becoming victims.

I am deeply concerned by the drugs, and items seized. This could have ended up in the hands of our children. A disturbing trend is altering vaping devices by injecting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal substances into the vaping liquid. Please do not think these THC cartridges or THC wax cannot reach your children. I, and the deputies of the IPSO are committed and determined to take the drugs off the streets of this parish and will continue to protect our children. To those of you who deal drugs, know that we are determined to put you out of business!

