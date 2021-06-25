Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies took a Texas man into custody on Thursday after they allegedly found about 9.6 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

27-year-old Luis Estevis of Houston, Texas, was traveling through Interstate 10 in Lafayette Parish when he was pulled over just after 6:00 p.m. Narcotics agents conducting the traffic stop then brought out there K-9 who allegedly found the packaged cocaine inside the vehicle.

photo from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Estevis now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances.

