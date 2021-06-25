Drug Bust on Interstate 10: Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Houston Man Traveling
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies took a Texas man into custody on Thursday after they allegedly found about 9.6 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
27-year-old Luis Estevis of Houston, Texas, was traveling through Interstate 10 in Lafayette Parish when he was pulled over just after 6:00 p.m. Narcotics agents conducting the traffic stop then brought out there K-9 who allegedly found the packaged cocaine inside the vehicle.
Estevis now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances.
SPEAKING OF K-9 PARTNERS
Earlier this month, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy Keavin Richard and his new partner "Togo" completed the USK9 Handler Course.
DID YOU KNOW? USEFUL TIPS FOR DRIVERS
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office recently put out this great informational video for drivers as it pertains to moving over or slowing down.
As you can see, it's important to know what to do when an emergency vehicle is in your area. If you can't move over, then SLOW DOWN to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.
It's also a great idea to move over a lane for other vehicles such as sanitation, utility service vehicles, and tow trucks. These vehicles - whether they travel in a stop-and-go nature or they are carrying a big load - deserve our respect and precaution as well.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State