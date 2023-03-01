You hate to see this.

Several photos of "The Dukes of Hazard" car have surfaced on social media after it was damaged in a single-vehicle crash.

The iconic orange car, which was used on the set of the remake of "The Dukes of Hazard," was severely damaged in the crash and both occupants were transported to a hospital for observations.

Western Taney County Fire Western Taney County Fire loading...

According to the social media from the responding agency, 26 vehicles like the one in the crash were made for the 2005 remake of "The Dukes of Hazard."

As you can see here, the "General Lee" got pretty banged up in this crash, and we cannot confirm that it ever left the roadway and jumped over anything.