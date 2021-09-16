UPDATE: Runaway Teen From Duson Found Safe

UPDATE: Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says Taylor Broussard has been located safe.

14-year-old Taylor Broussard is missing and Duson Police say he is lying about his father's permission to be with other juveniles in the surrounding rural areas near Lafayette, Acadia or St. Landry Parish lines.

Bottom line: Taylor was last seen in the 800 BLOCK of Third Street, Duson, LA on September 15th and needs to be found.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says Taylor has been placed in the national database as a missing/runaway juvenile.

Taylor Daniel Broussard Description

Weight 130 LBS

Height 5’7”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, Lt. James Hodges with the Duson Police Department at 337 873-6736.