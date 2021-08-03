Elderly Woman Dies in Ville Platte House Fire

A 69-year-old woman is dead after an early morning fire in her home in the 300 block of W. Desoto Street in Ville Platte claimed her life.

According to a press release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Ville Platte firefighters found the woman unconscious in a bathroom just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. She later died in the hospital. Her official identification is pending as investigators also work to determine her official cause of death.

Ville Platte Home Fire, photo from State Fire Marshal's Office

Fortunately, another person living there did survive but suffered burns to his arms and face. He went to the hospital as well.

How did the Fire Start?

Fire investigators say the fire began in the living room of the house. They are still trying to figure out exactly what caused it.

What was Missing in the Home?

Fire investigators say they were not able to find any working smoke alarms or home sprinkler systems.

Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely while home fire sprinklers can immediately limit the threat to life and damage to property.

That was Ashley Rodrigue, Public Affairs Director for the State Fire Marshal's Office, in the press release.

Fire Alarms, Getty Images, (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Need a Smoke Alarm?

The State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a smoke alarm installation, visit lasfm.org.

Hurricane Game Plan, How We Get Ready at My House