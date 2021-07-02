Elsa Upgraded to a Hurricane; Cone Avoids Acadiana

One month into hurricane season, the Gulf of Mexico is facing its first hurricane of the season.

Elsa reached hurricane status early Friday morning. As of the 6:30 a.m. CDT update, Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, one mile per hour above the Category 1 threshold. The storm is approaching the Windward Islands and is already causing havoc in that region. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Tropical storm warnings are posted for Martinique, Haiti, and the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

According to hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach, Elsa's upgrade to hurricane is historic.

The good news for Acadiana: The cone of uncertainty remains well east of the region. In fact, the current forecasts predict Elsa will hit Florida as a tropical storm. The bad news: Elsa already is giving meteorologists forecasting fits.

Even though Acadiana is not in the cone of uncertainty now, take the proper precautions to make sure you're ready in the event a tropical storm or a hurricane hits Louisiana.

