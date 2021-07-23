A bridge replacement project in Carencro, Lafayette Parish that was supposed to start within a month has been moved up because current conditions require it to be closed immediately.

In a press release from Lafayette Public Works Department, the Gendarme Road Bridge between Kilchrist Road and Joli Road is now closed for 8 months as the three-span timber bridge will be replaced with a three-span concrete bridge. The bridge is located about 0.5 miles south of Kilchrist Road and 1.5 miles north of Joli Road.

There are detour routes posted.

Johnston Street Nightly Lane Closures Happening Next Week

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews will be working on Johnston Street in Lafayette next week as they will be widening pavement and installing signs and signal poles in a couple of stretches of the popular roadway.

Northbound Right Lane of Johnston Street between Aqueduct Drive and E. Broussard Road : Will be closed on Monday night from 7:30 PM until 6:00 AM the following morning.

Johnston Street between Aqueduct Drive and E. Broussard Road, google street view

Southbound Right Lane of Johnston Street between Bellevue Plantation Road and W. Broussard Road : Will be closed on Tuesday night from 9:30 PM until 8:30 AM the following morning.

Johnston Street between Bellevue Plantation Road and W. Broussard Road, google street view

Completion Date Given for Construction on Congress Street at Guilbeau Road Intersection

Reminder: A completion date has been given for the road work that has shut down straight-through traffic at the intersection - Monday, July 26th.

Because of the rainy weather we have experienced this summer, a project that began on Monday, June 14th - and was supposed to take three weeks to complete. More details...

