LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route as an emergency bridge inspection will cause crews to implement a traffic closure on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Officials say this WILL RESULT IN TRAFFIC DELAYS as crews will close the outside right lane and shoulder of I-10 Eastbound at Mile Marker 121.2 (near Lake Pelba) from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Nighttime Lane Closures Happening on I-10

The roadwork continues on I-10 to the east of Lafayette as DOTD crews will be installing raised pavement markers each night during the workweek this week.

Workers will reduce the travel lanes to two lanes through the immediate construction zone - Mile Marker 108 to Mile Marker 115 in St. Martin Parish - as there will be alternating inside lane closures happening Monday until Friday (April 24-28) from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone.

2 Bridge Closures in Lafayette, Louisiana to Last 2 Weeks

The Wilderness Trail Road bridge crossing Bayou Vermilion and the Bourque Road bridge crossing Coulee Ile Des Cannes are now closed for repairs, which are expected to last for approximately two weeks.

Detour routes will be made available.

Construction Happening on East Main Street in Lafayette Parish for Next 3 Months

Lane closures continue on LA 182 (East Main Street) as DOTD workers will drive concrete piles in the foundation of the northbound frontage road bridge.

For the next three months (April 11-July 9), there are nighttime lane closures happening on LA 182 - from St. Etienne Road to LA 96 (Terrace Hwy.). The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

The road closures happening this week will be happening through Friday, April 28th - from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night this week.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

A detour route will NOT be posted; however, traffic may utilize US 90 to LA 92-1 (Smede Hwy.) to access LA 182.

Johnston Street J-Turn Construction Continues

Last week, nighttime construction caused lane closures on a couple of intersections on Johnston Street as part of the J-Turn project that's scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

Crews laid asphalt for the new J-turns at the following intersections

Inside Lane of Johnston Street northbound from Crestlawn Drive to Sears Drive

Inside Lane of Johnston Street southbound from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to Brown Fortier Road

On Wednesday at 7:00 a.m., the Johnson Street crossover at Sears Drive will be permanently closed to all vehicular traffic as new J-Turns will be installed at this intersection.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

