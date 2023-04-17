LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's another busy week for road construction in Lafayette.

On Sunday, we reported traffic closures happening this week on bridges across Louisiana including in the Hub City, on the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, and on the I-210 Bridge in Lake Charles. Today, we are going to report on road projects happening in Lafayette and the Parish.

S. Buchanan Street at W. Vermilion Street, google street view S. Buchanan Street at W. Vermilion Street, google street view loading...

Intersection in Downtown Lafayette to Close Tuesday Morning

On Tuesday, workers with Lafayette Consolidated Government will need to close down the intersection of S. Buchanan Street at Vermilion Street as a crane will need to be placed in the roadway to lift HVAC equipment onto the roof of a business.

S. Buchanan Street at W. Vermilion Street, google maps S. Buchanan Street at W. Vermilion Street, google maps loading...

The closure will happen from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. There will be detour routes made available and local access will be maintained. Please be courteous of workers and try to avoid the area.

KPEL Staff Photo KPEL Staff Photo loading...

Johnston Street J-Turn Construction Continues

Nighttime construction will continue this week on Johnston Street as part of the J-Turn project that's scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. There will be lane closures happening Monday until Thursday (April 17-20) on two lanes on Johnston Street as crews will lay asphalt for the new J-turns. Keep in mind, some of these lane closures will last well into the morning commute hours.

Johnston at Crestlawn, google street view Johnston at Crestlawn, google street view loading...

Inside Lane of Johnston Street northbound from Crestlawn Drive to Sears Drive from 7:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Inside Lane of Johnston Street southbound from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to Brown Fortier Road from 9:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Johnston Street at Ambassador Caffery Google Maps loading...

Emergency vehicles will have access to these areas.

Construction Happening on East Main Street in Lafayette Parish for Next 3 Months

Lane closures continue on LA 182 (East Main Street) as DOTD workers will drive concrete piles in the foundation of the northbound frontage road bridge.

For the next three months (April 11-July 9), there are nighttime lane closures happening on LA 182 - from St. Etienne Road to LA 96 (Terrace Hwy.). The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

LA 182 (East Main Street) from St. Etienne Road to LA 96 (Terrace Highway), google maps LA 182 (East Main Street) from St. Etienne Road to LA 96 (Terrace Highway), google maps loading...

The road closures happening this week will be from Monday until Saturday (April 17-22) - from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

A detour route will NOT be posted; however, traffic may utilize US 90 to LA 92-1 (Smede Hwy.) to access LA 182.

REMINDER: Construction to Continue on Pinhook Road for About 3 Months

At the beginning of March, construction began on the stretch of Pinhook Road between Mall Street and Jomela Drive as workers for Lafayette Consolidated Government began applying new lining on the inside of subsurface drainage pipes. This is within the particular stretch of the often-traveled roadway that is a bit challenging (and kind of dangerous) to navigate: the slim stretch between the bridge over the Vermilion River and its intersection with University Avenue.

Beginning on Monday (April 10), a longer stretch of Pinhook Road - from Jomela Drive to Dorset Avenue - construction begins to make that 1-mile stretch much smoother for drivers. This resurfacing process will last for about three months, weather permitting.

In the first phase, workers will conduct drainage improvements along side streets near the Oil Center during daytime hours. According to LCG, "traffic flow on Pinhook will be virtually unaffected aside from a couple of days of temporary one-lane closures."

Then, crews will move into the next phase: removing and replacing the asphalt road surface. This work will happen during the nighttime hours so traffic delays will be lessened. Now, there will still be lane closures and detour routes, so drivers can still expect delays.

I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view loading...

REMINDER: Daytime Closures Happening on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish During the Week

Last week, we reported to you about daytime closures happening on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 as DOTD crews needed to remove materials from the construction project.

Well, the same work needs to be done on Monday through Friday of this week as well - from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. each day. The outside lane of I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 will be closed.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, google street view Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, google street view loading...

Traffic Closures Happening on the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes

DOTD crews will be conducting a sweeping operation on the Basin Bridge on Sunday and Monday nights. This will cause alternating lane closures in BOTH DIRECTIONS from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on both nights.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

I-210 Bridge (Photo by Mike Soileau) I-210 Bridge (Photo by Mike Soileau) loading...

REMINDER: Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on I-210 Prien Lake Bridge in Calcasieu Parish

Routine bridge inspection will be the cause of daytime traffic closures scheduled for the I-210 Prien Lake Bridge (MP 1.4 to 3.0) this week.

Tuesday, April 18 from 8:30am until 3:30pm (Westbound right lane)

Wednesday, April 19 from 8:30am until 3:30pm (Eastbound right lane)

Thursday, April 20 from 8:30am until 3:30pm (Eastbound right lane)

REMINDER: 2 Lafayette Bridges Closed for 2 Weeks for Repairs

There are repairs that need to be completed under two bridges in Lafayette: both of the bridges on Maryview Farm Road crossing Manor Park coulee and Bayou Vermilion. These repairs are expected to take two weeks to complete.

Encouraged Detour: E. Pont Des Mouton

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk This Is What They'd Say To You

70 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Lafayette Has Changed