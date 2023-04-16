LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are bridges across Louisiana that will experience closures this week: in St. Martin Parish, Lafayette, and Lake Charles.

Before we get to those traffic closures, though, we need to tell you about a couple of other important closures you will want to note.

Evangeline Thruway to Close Multiple Lanes in Lafayette on Sunday Night

DOTD crews will be repairing sewer lines on the Evangeline Thruway Sunday night (April 16). Workers will close the northbound outside and center lanes of the Evangeline Thruway between 13th Street and 8th Street - 1.66 miles north of E. Kaliste Saloom Road - from 8:00 p.m. thru 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

Daytime Closures Happening on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish During the Week

Last week, we reported to you about daytime closures happening on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 as DOTD crews needed to remove materials from the construction project.

Well, the same work needs to be done on Monday through Friday of this week as well - from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. each day. The outside lane of I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 will be closed.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

Traffic Closures Happening on the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes

DOTD crews will be conducting a sweeping operation on the Basin Bridge on Sunday and Monday nights. This will cause alternating lane closures in BOTH DIRECTIONS from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on both nights.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on I-210 Prien Lake Bridge in Calcasieu Parish

Routine bridge inspection will be the cause of daytime traffic closures scheduled for the I-210 Prien Lake Bridge (MP 1.4 to 3.0) this week.

Monday, April 17 from 8:30am until 3:30pm (Westbound right lane)

Tuesday, April 18 from 8:30am until 3:30pm (Westbound right lane)

Wednesday, April 19 from 8:30am until 3:30pm (Eastbound right lane)

Thursday, April 20 from 8:30am until 3:30pm (Eastbound right lane)

2 Lafayette Bridges Closed for 2 Weeks for Repairs

There are repairs that need to be completed under two bridges in Lafayette: both of the bridges on Maryview Farm Road crossing Manor Park coulee and Bayou Vermilion. These repairs are expected to take two weeks to complete.

Encouraged Detour: E. Pont Des Mouton

