Update: Missing Carencro Girl Found Safe
UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies say 14-year-old Jaidyn Capritto of Carencro has been located safe.
—————————————————-
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies need your help trying to find 14-year-old Jaidyn Capritto of Carencro.
Jaidyn was last seen near Post Road and N. University Avenue in Carencro on March 12, 2022, wearing tan pants and a red shirt.
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 110 lbs.
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Jaidyn is listed by LPSO as an Endangered Runaway: Missing Child.
If you see Jaidyn, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.
