Energy Fest 2022: LAGCOE Coming Back to Lafayette as “So Much More Than an Exposition”

When LAGCOE announced they were coming back to Lafayette in November 2021, there was an excitement in the air.

After a brief stint in New Orleans, LAGCOE will be in the Hub City once again, for the first time since 2017.

"We're excited!" LAGCOE executive director Sara Bourque said in this KPEL article. "(The return) was in part due to the tremendous support we received from Mayor-President (Josh) Guillory and community leaders like (Lafayette Travel President/CEO) Ben Berthelot who wanted to see LAGCOE return to its community roots."

But LAGCOE is not just coming back in its old form. They are coming back bigger, better, and more fun than ever...as Energy Fest 2022.

There's a reason we're calling it Energy Fest", says Bourque. "This is going to be so much more than an exposition; it will be an experience. Our food, our music, our culture separates us from the rest of the world and by infusing this element in our event creates a festival atmosphere surrounded by state-of-the-art equipment, service and technologies.”

Bourque was a guest on "Acadiana's Morning News" with Bernadette Lee and Brandon Comeaux, discussing LAGCOE's return and what they will be doing to enhance the experience.

Energy Fest 2022 will feature a vibrant show floor which will be designed to showcase the synergy and symbiotic relationship between the traditional and renewable energy sectors. Event officials say they will highlight Louisiana's culture, provide training, and other special features for attendees to enjoy, taking the advice of its vendors and sponsors.

We're in the heart of the Energy Corridor", says Bourque. "What better way to celebrate our industry than by bringing together innovators from around the world learning about the latest technology and the future of our industry. We're excited to collaborate with all sectors of energy and provide a unique experience only Energy Fest can offer.”

Energy Fest 2022 will take place Oct 19-21 (Wednesday - Friday). Go to www.theenergyfest.com to learn more about the event.

