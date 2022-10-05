LAGCOE’s Energy Fest Returns to Lafayette This Month

LAGCOE is coming back to Lafayette this month to host Energy Fest 2022.

This is big news for Lafayette since LAGCOE decided to move the convention to New Orleans before the pandemic.

LAGCOE’s Energy Fest will be held on October 19-21, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center.

And while the event will be smaller than past LAGCOE events, organizers hope it will still showcase everything great about the oil and gas industry.

“In South Louisiana, we have a vibrant, unique culture. So we will take full advantage of the region and infuse that into the floor show,” she said. That will include some Cajun music, which she said would be “festive and vibrant” and provide a cultural spin for everyone not from our region.”- Sara Bourque, LAGCOE Executive Director

Energy Fest event officials say they will highlight Louisiana's culture, provide training, and other special features for attendees to enjoy.

The event will be indoors so it will be climate controlled and there should be a pretty good turnout.

Last week there were about 100 exhibitors that had committed to the event and LAGCOE was not done making calls to secure more.

While this show is all about oil and gas organizers still wanted to showcase what the future might look like in this industry so there will be some alternative and renewable energy providers in attendance.

Lafayette is excited to have LAGCOE back and hopes to see more of these events in the future.

“It’s going to be a smaller event than they are used to,” Ben Berthelot, CEO of Lafayette Travelsaid of Energy Fest 2022. “We’re glad to have them back."