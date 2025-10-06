ERWINVILLE, LA (KPEL) — A manhunt is underway in West Baton Rouge Parish for an inmate who authorities say escaped during transport Monday morning.

Monday morning, around 11:30, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office notified the public that 23-year-old Randall Boyett escaped custody. Randall is currently incarcerated on drug-related charges, according to authorities.

Louisiana law enforcement agencies, including local deputies, K-9 teams, and air support units, have been collaborating on a coordinated search effort in the Erwinville area near U.S. Highway 190 and Pydras Bayou since his escape around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that their search efforts are still underway, and the escaped inmate, Randall Boyett, is still at large.

In newly released photos, Boyett's tattoos are visible on his right arm.

Randall Boyett's Description:

White male, 23

5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds

Last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants

Shackled with handcuffs at the waist

Residents are asked to remain alert, lock their doors, and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

Law enforcement adds that Boyett should be considered dangerous and the public should not approach him or attempt to detain him.

Citizens are also urged to check security footage, share verified updates, and avoid the active search area.

