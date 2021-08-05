Since the beginning of the year, KPEL News has reported on thieves stealing catalytic converters from vehicles across the Acadiana area.

The latest alleged thief is from Eunice - 38-year-old Raymond Dominic Miller. And, you, played a huge part in putting him in the St. Landry Parish Jail.

“Police can only solve crimes with the help of our citizens," says Eunice Police Chief Joseph Randy Fontenot. "Thanks to the tips received through Crime Stoppers and other witnesses, we were able to solve some of the recent thefts. Remember, your information, even if it seems minor and insignificant to you, may be our missing piece of evidence."

Raymond Miller, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Detectives with the Eunice Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office say Miller admitted to them that he stole several catalytic converters inside the Eunice City limits and on the outskirts of the city. Detectives say Miller allegedly used a reciprocating saw to cut the catalytic converters from vehicles that were on business lots throughout the area.

One of those businesses provided law enforcement with security video footage of the suspect - identified by a tipster watching the Crime Stopper segment as Miller - driving a Honda Pilot.

Another tipster was able to tell law enforcement where Miller was located, which led them to Acadia Parish, where he was arrested.

Turns out, Miller has allegedly been stealing catalytic converters since earlier this year and selling them in a neighboring parish.

Miller faces a slew of charges.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office:

4 counts of Theft

3 counts of Criminal Damage to Property

Eunice Police Department:

6 counts of Theft

5 counts of Criminal Damage to Property

Simple Burglary

Miller's total bond has been set at $67,500.00.

“I would also like to thank Crime Stoppers and the tipsters who both identified and called in the location of Miller," says St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. "This case shows that when the community and law enforcement work together, we can make our community safe for everyone. More arrests are expected in the thefts."

