‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving

South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday.

wpc.ncep.noaa.gov

As you can see from the graphic above provided by the Weather Prediction Center at the National Weather Service almost all of Louisiana will be under the gun for heavy downpours beginning late in the day on Wednesday and continuing through Thanksgiving Day into Friday.

Forecasters say the catalyst for the soaking rains is a stalled frontal boundary that stretches from east Texas to Mississippi. This boundary will be a "focal point" for Gulf of Mexico moisture over the next few days.

Atilla Bingol via Unsplash.com

As the warm moist air interacts with the frontal boundary rainfall amounts of one to three inches will be common. Forecasters also believe a series of upper-level disturbances will form and train along the frontal boundary. This could mean localized flooding for those areas in particular.

The heaviest rainfall amounts will most likely occur in western sections of Louisiana, generally west and north of Lafayette. However, the entire state has been placed under a slight risk or a marginal risk for excessive rains during the next 24 to 48-hour period.

Rainfall models differ slightly in their solutions for what could be a wet Thanksgiving. The Euro Model Rain forecast suggests that most of Acadiana will receive rainfall amounts of an inch to an inch and a half. Here's what Acadiana's Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo put together as far as the rainfall models go.

Rob Perillo via KATC.com

The GFS Model solution for rainfall predicts amounts will be slightly heavier and suggests that the Lafayette area could see as much as three inches of rain before the system finally moves away from the area on Saturday.

Rob Perillo via KATC

Temperatures should be in the upper 60s to 70-degree range for Thanksgiving Day and on Friday. There will be a bit of a cool down over the weekend but temperatures should moderate back into the 70s by the beginning of the workweek.