Extras Sought for Disney+ Series Being Filmed in Baton Rouge

A few weeks ago we told you about Disney+'s "National Treasure" television series being filmed in Baton Rouge. Well, directors are still in need of extras.

The Caballero Casting Company is hiring locals of all ages to be a part of the filming.

Adults will be paid $126 for a 12-hour day, while minors will get $80 for 8 hours, according to the job listing from Caballero Casting.

Job positions range from FBI agents to USS Kidd Museum employees.

Hiring for this open casting call runs from March 10 through mid-March. Do keep in mind that extras must be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to be considered.

Applications can be submitted to treasure@caballerocasting.com or through the MyCastingFile website. Emails should include your contact information, detailed physical descriptions, and an unfiltered photo.

The series is in the spirit of the National Treasure movie franchise, of which two movies have been released: National Treasure (2004) and National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007).

The new TV series stars Lisette Alexis as Jess Morales as "a naturally inquisitive and talented puzzle solver" who is on an adventure to save a lost Pan-American treasure in Baton Rouge.

The series also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who transformed herself from an orphan to a shrewd businesswoman and adventurer.

Jerry Bruckheimer is one of the executive producers for the series.