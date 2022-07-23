Get our free mobile app

Words like 'icon' or 'legend' are thrown around way too often these days in the sports world. Seemingly, everyone that plays a sport professionally is referred to by one of those two phrases once they retire. And while there's a lot of undeserving players bestowed the legendary title, Nolan Ryan is not one of them.

There's very few people in ANY sport, or any walk of life for that matter, who carry the mythology and legend that Nolan Ryan has. 5,714 strike-outs. 7 no-hitters. 108 mile per hour fastball. Beating up Robin Ventura. These are just a few highlights and moments from a legendary baseball career and there are so many more. There may be no other athlete more deserving of the mythology he has created.

Get Ready for the 'Ryan Express'

As mentioned above, Nolan Ryan is one of one in the world of sports. Which makes the new documentary about his career 'Facing Nolan' so exciting. It's a unique and in-depth look at the man and legend. Like, did you know he almost quit playing baseball? Or that his wife was his off-season catcher? Icon, legend, myth, larger than life...all those things apply

You Can Now Stream 'Facing Nolan' at Home

'Facing Nolan' had a limited run in theatres. And, if you're like me, I didn't get a chance to catch it in theatres. Luckily, now you can watch this inside look at the life and career of Nolan Ryan online. The award winning film is now streaming on multiple digital platforms including Vudu, Altavod, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. You can find more details about how to watch it at home here.

What are Some of Nolan Ryan's Most Memorable Moments?

During every stop of Nolan's career, whether he was a Ranger or Astro or Angel, Nolan did something incredible. We can spend DAYS pulling up and talking about every Nolan Ryan accomplishment or feat. But, before you watch the documentary, here's some of our favorite hits (in the case of the first video, we mean that quite literally).

