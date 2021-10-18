Families Ecstatic As 256th Soldiers Come Home to Lafayette

A group of soldiers that are part of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team came home this weekend after an almost eleven-month tour in the Middle East. They were greeted by those who love them.

Photo courtesy of Tracy Wirtz

Families were there to receive the nearly 100 members who returned to Lafayette Sunday evening. Several other groups have been returning to the state over the last week as roughly 2,000 soldiers were deployed.

They were serving as part of Operation Inherent Freedom and Operation Spartan Shield.

Photo courtesy of Tracy Wirtz Facebook

As you can see from the various pictures, so many family members came out to salute and greet their loved ones including our friend Tracy Wirtz and her husband, Kevin, to greet their son Cory. You can hear the crowd around Tracy expressing their happiness at the reunion between Tracy and her son. Kevin then embraced his son last night while Tracy kissed Cory's hand. Tracy said even the family dog was super excited that Cory is finally home. Congratulations to all the men and women who serve our country, and a huge thank you to each of them. Often, we may not think about the families, but they also serve, as they keep things together at home.

Louisiana National Guard Facebook

