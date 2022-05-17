UPDATE: Body of Missing Crowley Man Found in Kinder

UPDATE: (05/17/22 6:45 a.m.)

The body of a missing Crowley man was found in Kinder according to law enforcement officals.

UPDATE: (5:26 p.m.)

Louisiana State Police officials have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Crowley Police Department.

Officials say his family found the man was missing at around 7:30 Saturday evening.

The man could possibly be wearing a yellow LSU shirt along with blue jeans and black medical alert bracelets.

His family does confirm the man has a medical situation that could impair his judgment-making abilities.

Breaux is described as being a white male who stands about five feet, eleven inches tall. He is said to weigh around 180 pounds.

ORIGINAL: (9:30 a.m.)

The family of a missing Crowley man is hoping that someone will see their family member and report it to the police according to our news partners at KATC.

The Crowley Police Department says 86-year-old James H. Breaux has a medical condition.

While he is from Crowley, family members say the last time that he was seen he was leaving Rayne.

James Breaux Silver Alert Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

He drives a White Chevrolet crew-cab pick-up truck.

If you see Mr. Breaux, you are asked to call the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234.

