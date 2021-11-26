Yes, I can relate.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day and like a lot of Cowboys fans across the country, this guy wanted none of it.

Watch as this fan loses it with family members as they pick on him about the loss to the Raiders.

Not only are chairs tossed around in the kitchen, but this guy even critiques the food in this hilarious video.

Twitter

Apparently, his family members know what buttons to press when the Cowboys lose and they didn't let off on this Thanksgiving Day.

Knowing that feeling would be hurt, the upset fan even gets personal when he addresses one's own hairstyle. Yes, he went there.

Twitter

Look, as much as I want to enjoy this video, I can't. I can absolutely relate to this fan and yes, I too may or may not have been as upset as he is below.