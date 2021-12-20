Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill Opening This Week in Lake Charles!

The long-awaited Fat Pat's Bar and Grill in Lake Charles has announced their opening date of this week on Dillard Loop. The Lafayette-based bar and grill was opening in its hometown back in 2007, since then it has grown into multiple locations around Louisiana: Lafayette, Broussard, Alexandria, Carencro, and now Lake Charles. They announced their official opening date on their Facebook page as being Wednesday of this week.

The eaterie gets his name from the first days of the family-run restaurant. One of the cooks was actually nicknamed "Fat Pat". Pat fit right into the place's very own motto which is "Never Trust a Skinny Cook".

The bar and grill will feature a variety of food, TVs galore, and an outside dining area featuring games to enjoy while you enjoy their drink special including their 2-4-1 draft beer.