Fat Tuesday Events In Lake Charles On Mardi Gras Day March 1

Mardi Gras will be here before you know it! The 2022 Mardi Gras day is coming this Tuesday, March 1st in Lake Charles and there are a ton of events going on in the city that day.

We have assembled a list of things going on this Tuesday, March 1st for Mardi Gras in Lake Charles. Here ya go.

Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez loading...

Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street is having a Fat Tuesday Parking Lot Party beginning at 2:00 pm. It features live music from Chris Breaux & Six String Rodeo and Johnny Jimenez.

The 43rd annual Mardi Gras Run on Tuesday, March 1st at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 503 East Highway 90 in Iowa, Louisiana. The doors open at 8:00 am and the Mardi Gras floats start lining up at 9:00 am. The parade starts at 10:00 am.

jeeps on parade use ths one loading...

The Seven Slots Society will have its annual Jeep parade. It will start at 2:00 pm from the Lake Charles Civic Center then roll down Ryan Street and end at 12th street in Central Lake Charles.

hot rods getty images loading...

Right after that parade, there will be a Hot rod, classics, and motorcycles parade starting at 3:00 pm.

Kids at Mardi Gras (Getty Images) Kids at Mardi Gras (Getty Images) loading...

There will be a Mardi Gras Block Party on the corner of Bilbo & Ryan Streets. This free event starts at noon and runs until 6:00 pm and will feature live music, face painting and food! The event is presented by the Downtown Business Association.

Mardi Gras In The Zone is a family oriented, alcohol and tobacco-free area for kids, parents, and teens. They will have a live DJ, laser tag, activity tent, bounce houses, train ride, game truck, hot dogs, snow cones, and drinks. This is put on by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Mardi Gras Float Amis Mardi Gras Float Amis loading...

Then the granddaddy of them all, the Krewe of Krewe Parade will take place. The Krewe Of Krewe's Parade will start at 5:00 pm and will leave the Lake Charles Civic Center and head down Lakeshore Drive to Mill Street. Takes a right on Mill Street and travels down to Ryan Street. Then they will turn South on Ryan Street and travel through the entire city and the parade ends at Sale Road.

Happy Mardi Gras everyone. Be safe and enjoy!